Mumbai: Salman Khan’s film Dabangg 3 is in the news before its release. The film is mired in controversies one after another. The new controversy is about the sadhus in the song Hud Dabangg Dabangg of the film. Even on social media people are opposing Dabangg 3 and demanding to boycott the film. In this film too, Arbaaz and Salman will be sharing the screen. In this article let us seen some stars who are siblings in real life and also seen on screen together.

Salman Khan-Arbaaz Khan

Salman and Arbaaz have worked in many films together. Arbaaz not only shared the screen with Salman but also directed some of his films. Both of them appeared together in Dabangg, Dabangg 2. At the same time, he will also be seen acting in Dabangg 3. Apart from this, Arbaaz has also worked with Salman in Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya, Hello Brother.

Shilpa Shetty-Shamita Shetty

Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty were also seen together on the big screen. These two worked together in the film Fareb. The film was released in 2005 and went flat at the box office. Very often Shilpa stays in news from other fonts, while Shamita could not show anything special and is away from limelight.

Salman -Sohail

Salman also acted in films with Sohail. These films include ‘God Tussi Great Ho, Veer, and Tubelight.

Aamir Khan-Faisal Khan

Aamir and Faizal together did the film Mela. The film was released in the year 2000. Aamir Khan is called Mr. Perfectionist of hindi film industry, while brother Faizal could not show anything special. Away from cinematography, he is leading a life of oblivion.

Sunny Deol-Bobby Deol

Sunny Deol and Bobby also worked in films together. In the series of Yamla Pagla Deewana, these two brothers appeared long with father Dharmendra. Apart from this, Sunny and Bobby have worked together in the films Apne.