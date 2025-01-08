Bhubaneswar: Odisha has added 2,10,904 new electors, taking the total number of voters to 3,40,72,744, according to the Photo Electoral Roll Special Summary Revision (SSR) 2025 published by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Tuesday. “Of the 3,40,72,744 electors, 1,72,05,150 are male voters (50.5 per cent), 1,68,64,160 female voters (49.49 per cent) and 3,434 transgender voters,” the CEO said. There has been a significant rise in young voters (18-19 years) with the count reaching 5, 99, 555, 1.76 per cent of the total electorate. The gender ratio has shown an improvement, from 976 in draft roll to 980 in the final roll, signalling enhanced gender inclusivity in the final electoral roll. The roll now includes 5,22,364 persons with disability (PWD) electors (1.53 per cent), underscoring Odisha’s commitment to ensuring accessibility and participation for all. There are 3,38,516 (0.99 per cent) voters aged 85 and above.

The CEO said the final publication of the Photo Electoral Roll SSR 2025 is a testament to the collective effort of the election machinery and the enthusiastic participation of citizens. “We are particularly encouraged by the increased representation of young voters and the improvement in gender ratio. These numbers reflect Odisha’s progress towards a more inclusive and representative democracy.”