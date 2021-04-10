Bhubaneswar: Due to the steep rise of COVID-19 cases in India, students and their parents are apprehensive about physically appearing for the Class X and XII exams conducted by the BSE, CHSE and CBSE.

Earlier reports said that a huge number of students had signed petitions asking the Centre to either cancel the exams or to conduct them online.

The hashtag ‘cancelboardexams2021’ has been trending on Twitter for the last few days. Odisha School & Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash however, ended all speculation Friday and said there will be no postponement of state board exams and they will be held on schedule.

He said that the board exams for Class X and XII will begin May 3 and May 18 respectively as announced earlier. The minister also informed that keeping in mind the spike in coronavirus cases in Odisha, the number of examination centres will be increased so that COVID-19 protocols can be followed properly.

It should be stated here that the School and Mass Education department Wednesday decided to cancel physical classes of Class IX and XI in all government, government -aided and private schools.

Classes will remain suspended till April 30 and then the situation will again be reviewed. However, physical classes of Class X and XII students will continue as usual till April 25, 2021 as notified earlier.

The CBSE had also clarified that students will not face any trouble in appearing for the CBSE Class X and XII board exams 2021 as all COVID-19 guidelines will be followed during the exams.

The examinations will take place between May 4 to June 10 and students will have to appear physically.

