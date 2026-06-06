Bhubaneswar: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), New Delhi, has approved additional postgraduate medical seats for Odisha, boosting the state’s medical education and healthcare infrastructure.

As per the approval, the Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital (SLNMCH) in Koraput has been granted recognition for four DNB (Diplomate of National Board) seats in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (O&G).

In addition, the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH), Puri, has received approval for two such seats in Paediatrics. With this development, Odis ha has secured a total of six additional postgraduate medical training seats.