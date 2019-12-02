Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has accepted senior IAS officer Gagan Kumar Dhal’s request for voluntary retirement from service, an official said Monday.

A notification issued by the General Administration department issued November 30 said Dhal, a 1985 batch IAS officer had applied for the VRS on personal ground November 27 which was accepted by the state government, the official said.

“Dr Gagan Kumar Dhal is allowed to retire voluntarily from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) with effect from November 30. He will be entitled to all retirement benefits as per rules under AIS (DCRB) Rules, 1958,” the notification said.

Dhal was posted as the Chairman of the Odisha Forest Development Corporation Ltd (OFDC), a post declared equivalent in status and responsibility to that of the chief secretary.

PTI