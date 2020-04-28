Bhubaneswar: Keeping the difficulties faced by vehicles engaged in facilitating essential services amid lockdown, the state government has allowed 223 highway eating joints and 140 garages across the state to remain open.

Of these 140 garages, there are three in Puri, five in Khordha, five in Nayagarh, two in Jajpur, two in Kendrapara, one in Bhadrak, six in Balasore, eight in Mayurbhanj, seven in Ganjam, two in Gajapati, ten in Koraput, four in Rayagada, three in Nabarangpur, 16 in Sundargarh and 16 others are in Sambalpur, a notification issued by the government Monday read.

Curiously, none of the garages in Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack and Phulbani districts have been allowed to remain open.

Similarly, barring Jharsuguda, Phulbani, Nabarangpur and Jagatsinghpur districts, a total of 223 eateries in the remaining districts have been allowed to remain open for business.

While the number of eateries and garages scheduled to remain operational in Keonjhar is not known, the administration suggested that some of the authorised ones will be allowed to remain operational.

PNN