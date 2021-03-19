Bhubaneswar: With spike in daily COVID-19 cases, the state government has put restrictions on the celebration of Holi and other related rituals including Dolayatra in public places throughout the state.

“Holi (March 28 & 29) and their related rituals shall not be observed in public places throughout the state. People may celebrate Holi with family members in their houses only and not in any public places including public roads,” Chief Secretary SC Mahapatra said in an order issued Friday.

The districts collectors and municipal commissioners have been advised to impose any further restrictions as desirable in consideration of local situations. However, religious rituals in temples will continue as usual with strict adherence of COVID protocols.

Considering the local conditions, the authorities may impose appropriate restriction on entry of devotees into temples and celebrations at temples and religious places, the order said.

The local administration may allow Dola Melan with appropriate number of participants with strict adherence of COVID appropriate behaviour and norms.

Any person found violating this order will be punished as per norms of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and other relevant laws, it said.

PNN