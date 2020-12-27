Bhubaneswar: Dhauli college of Art and Crafts in collaboration with Anila Art foundation had organized a Watercolor Art Camp “Shadow of Heritage” and artist’s felicitation programme. The ceremony was inaugurated by renowned writer Dr. Subhashree Lenka as the Chief Guest and Purnima Sahu, Sarapancha, Dhauli GP as the Honorable Guest.

The Principal, Shree Panchanan Samal introduced the guests and Secretary Mr Mihir Kanta Praharaj delivered the opening address under the guidance of Working President of Dhauli College of Art & Crafts. Sashadhar Pati, founder of Anila Art foundation, enlightened the gathering on the aims and objectives of the foundation.

In this art camp, artists such as Brundabana Moharana , Bijaya Pradhan , Bijaya Ku Panda,Lipishree Nayak, Shyam Prasad Tali, Janardana Paramguru, Chandan Ku Samal, Nursingha Nath Nayak , Mahesh Pandey , Netiklal Barik, Manoranjan Das, Binaya Mohanty, Rajakishore Moharana, Firdhoshi Tabassum, Jayashree Jena ,Pradeep Ku Sahoo, Panchanan Samal, Sashadhar Pati , N. Ojha displayed their watercolor paintings relating to Odisha’s culture and heritage.

Awarded by Odisha Lalit Kala Academy, well known artist Jagdish Chandra Kanungo was presented with Kala Mouda Mani Sammana, Binoda Moharana with Kala Shiromani Sammana, Late Sarata Ku Rath with Kala Chuda Mani Sammana, Brudabana Moharana with Chitra Mandakini Sammana .

Besides, Alekha Chandra Sahoo was presented with Jasashree Kala Aitihasika Sammana , Tunendra Pattnaik with Chitra Jogi Sammana, Gouranga Barik with Chitra Basanta Sammana, Sangram Moharana with Abhinna Mancha Silpi Prativa Sammna and Sri Panchanan Samal was awarded with Anila Kala Gourava Award.

A thank you note was presented by lecturer Madhusmita Das after the felicitation of the artists. The art exhibited in the camp was highly praised and admired by denizens.

