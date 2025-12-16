Bhubaneswar: Odisha is poised to emerge as a major pharma hub in eastern India by manufacturing quality medicines and developing advanced devices for treatment, said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi here Tuesday. Addressing the Odisha Pharma Summit 2025, Majhi said that the government is fulfilling all the requirements to make Odisha the first choice state for investors. The CM said he is also committed to developing non-traditional industries in the state. “Odisha is currently one of the best states in the country for investment. Our industrial ecosystem is one of the best in the country. Our goal is to make Odisha a major hub for manufacturing of medicines along with other industries,” the CM said.

The CM said that the metal, mineral and chemical sectors are the backbone of industry in Odisha. “But to make the resources of the state people-oriented, we have to go further. Therefore, we have given more importance to infrastructure, innovative power and knowledge-based economy. In the last one and a half years, there has been a huge diversification of industry in the state. Investment has come in Odisha in sectors such as chemicals, petrochemicals, green energy, fintech, electronics, semiconductors, textiles and tourism.

From today, a new chapter has also begun in the pharma sector,” he said. On the occasion, the CM launched the Odisha Pharma ceutical and Medical Devices Policy, 2025 and laid the foundation stone for a dedicated Pharma Park and a Medical Device Park in Khurda. During the event, 45 MoUs worth Rs 6,263 crore were signed, which will create a total of 38,406 jobs in the state. Out of these, 32 MoUs were signed for pharmaceuticals, 12 for medical devices and another pact was inked for a landmark industrial park proposal. Highlighting the pharma sector, Majhi said, “In the last one and a half years, we have brought about necessary changes in the industrial policy and pharma policy of the state. Our pharma policy is one of the best policies in the country.” He said that the new pharma policy has given impetus to every part of the pharma sector, including research, capital investment, infrastructure creation and employment. The CM asserted that Odisha’s pharma sector will reach new heights in the next few years. He added that in terms of quality and price, Odisha’s pharma products will be the most attractive in the world, and it will also be Odisha’s reputation in med-tech manufacturing. He further said that the state is fully prepared to provide everything that the pharma industry requires. “The environment of Odis ha is completely conducive to industry. Everything that is required for the industry is available in Odisha.

Odisha has the highest mineral resources in the country, three major ports, two commercial airports, 575 km of coastline, a well-developed rail and road network, surplus power, availability of adequate water and trained manpower,” he said. He added, “Therefore, Odisha is fully prepared to become a major pharma hub in eastern India by manufacturing quality medicines and developing advanced devices for treatment.”

Industries and Skill Development Minister Sampad Chandra Swain, who attended the event, said that Odisha Pharma Summit 2025 reflects the development-centric industrialisation strategy of Odisha. “With progressive policies, dedicated industrial parks, skilled human resources, Odisha will now create an enabling environment for pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers,” he said. Among others, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Development Commissioner Anu Garg, Industries and Information and Public Relations departments Additional Chief Secretary Hemant Sharma and Health and Family Welfare department Commissioner-cum-Secretary Aswathy S were present.