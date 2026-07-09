Bhubaneswar: Odisha will introduce a completely paperless and cashless land registration system across all registration offices in the state in a major reform aimed at enhancing transparency, efficiency and accountability in property registration services.

The decision was taken at a high-level review meeting chaired by Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari Wednesday.

Reviewing the proposed reforms, the Minister said the new system would make the registration process transparent, citizen-friendly and corruption-free by minimising physical interaction and eliminating cash transactions.

Under the new system, once the buyer and seller mutually agree to a land transaction, they will no longer be required to visit the registration office to submit applications.

Instead, the entire application process will be completed online, and the parties will only need to appear before the registering authority at the time of execution of the deed for identity verification and other statutory formalities.

The meeting also decided to abolish the existing provision permitting cash payments of up to Rs 15,000 towards registration-related charges. All registration fees and other charges will henceforth be paid exclusively through digital payment modes, ensuring complete financial transparency.

As part of the paperless registration process, applicants will be required to upload all mandatory documents online, including identity proofs of the buyer and seller, plot details, the Encumbrance Certificate (EC) and other prescribed records.

The new system is expected to substantially reduce paperwork, improve service delivery and minimise procedural delays.

To further strengthen transparency and impartiality, the government is also considering a mechanism under which verification and scrutiny of registration documents can be carried out digitally by any registration office in the state, rather than being restricted to the office where the document is proposed to be registered.

The meeting further decided that only registered deed writers or advocates will be authorised to prepare and submit registration documents.

Their details must be furnished during the online application process.

Advocates, stamp vendors and deed writers involved in the registration process will also be required to register with the department.