Bhubaneswar: The flood situation in Odisha has improved considerably with water levels receding in most rivers, but the state government will continue to remain on high alert as the monsoon season is far from over, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said Sunday.

“Floods are a recurring phenomenon in Odisha during the monsoon.

Although the situation has improved now, we cannot afford to be complacent.

The monsoon is still active, and district administrations have been directed to remain vigilant,” Pujari said.

Addressing a press conference, Pujari said nearly eight lakh people across 22 districts have been af fected by the recent floods, with Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kataka, Puri and Jagatsinghpur emerging as the worst-hit districts.

While normalcy is gradually returning in many areas, he cautioned that the situation cannot be overlooked as heavy rainfall during the remaining monsoon period could trigger fresh flooding.

“The floodwaters have receded substantially, but the monsoon is still active.

We cannot lower our guard. All district administrations have been instructed to remain vigilant and respond promptly to any emerging situation,” the minister said.

Assuring comprehensive relief, Pujari said every eligible flood-affected family will receive government assistance.

Relief and compensation will be provided to families whose houses have been damaged, while farmers who suffered crop losses will also receive financial assistance as per the prescribed norms after the completion of damage assessment.