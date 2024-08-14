Bhubaneswar/Baripada: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered a stay on the mining of minor minerals in Mayurbhanj district, official sources said, Tuesday. The move by the Eastern Zone Bench of the NGT comprising judicial member B Amit Sthalekar and expert member Arun Kumar Verma came August 8 while hearing a plea filed by environmentalist Bibekananda Pattnaik. The petitioner had informed the environment watchdog that the authorities have published a notification for the auction of Belonapura, Madhunanda, Demphouda of Budhabalang Sandbed-I under Betanati tehsil in Mayurbhanj district June 20 this year for five year. “Though the notification claimed that the mining quarry is below 5 hectare, the interim District Survey Report mentions it as 5.01 hectare,” the petitioner said in his complaint. Taking cognisance, the environment watchdog asked the Mayurbhanj Collector to submit a report in this regard within four weeks. The district Collector later submitted a revised District Survey Report.

However, the State-Level Environmental Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) did not approve it. Highlighting that a proper District Survey Report is a prerequisite for the auction of minor mineral quarries, the petitioner claimed that the June 20, 2024 auction notification is in violation of norms. Taking note, the NGT ordered a stay on mining of minor minerals in the district till further orders. “…we direct that no mining activity shall be carried out in the district (Mayurbhanj) under the interim District Survey Report until further orders of the court,” the Eastern Zone Bench said. The environment watchdog will hear the issue October 3, 2024, it said. According to sources, there are 203 minor mineral quarries under 26 tehsils of the district. “While 161 quarries— 77 sand, 83 stone and one morrum— are under the Mines department, the remaining 42 quarries are entangled in many NGT cases,” they said. According to state government statistics, 70 quarries— 40 sand, 29 stone and one morrum – have been leased out. Senior lawyer Sankar Prasad Pani presented the case on behalf of the petitioner.