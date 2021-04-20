Bhubaneswar: Echoing concern over the acute shortage of hospital beds and oxygen in other states, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday asked officials in the state to ramp up hospital beds with the oxygen system.

“Although there is no problem of beds and oxygen in the state now, still then we will have to remain prepared,” he said while holding a high-level review meeting on Covid management through videoconferencing with Collectors and senior officials.

The second wave of Covid infections has seriously affected many states. The health system in some cities is under severe strain due to rapid increase in the number of Covid positive patients, he said.

Stating that the number of cases in Odisha has been increasing over the last few days, Patnaik said, “Due to our alert preparedness and pro-active measures, we have been able to manage the situation to a large extent. However, we need to be prepared for a worst-case scenario and ensure that every patient is treated with dignity and we put in best efforts to save precious lives.”

The Chief Minister sought an increase in the number of beds in Covid hospitals and Covid Care Centres across the state. “Special focus should be given on providing maximum possible number of beds with oxygen support. The system has to work on war footing to ensure this within committed timelines,” he directed the officials.

The officials were instructed to closely monitor the oxygen supply situation and ensure that all related accessories at the hospital level are available on priority.

As many states are facing a shortage in critical medicines, the CM said, “Even though we have sufficient medicine stock, we must ensure a buffer stock to tackle higher demand in coming weeks.”

Patnaik further directed the officials to scale up the awareness campaign and enforcement activities.

The local community, Mission Shakti group, PRI members will be involved to create awareness among people on the dangerous spread of the second wave and the need for active adherence to Covid protocols.

With lockdowns having been imposed in seriously-affected states, the Collectors were asked to be prepared for the return of the migrants. They have been told to reactivate the protocols followed earlier immediately based on the existing database. “The quarantine norm and testing should be ensured for all the returnees from other states. Senior officers were assigned as observers and told to put in their best efforts like last year,” he said.

The Chief Minister once again appealed to the people of Odisha to cooperate with the government to manage the Covid situation without lockdown. “We are facing grave danger and unless the people cooperate and act responsibly, it will be very difficult to tackle the situation,” he added.