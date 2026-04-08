Beijing: Iran will allow ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz during the two-week ceasefire, but any decision to open the Strait entirely in future will depend on the results of the peace talks with the US, a senior Iranian diplomat said Wednesday.

So far, 3,000 ships are waiting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian Ambassador to China Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli told the media here.

“Iran will take measures to reduce the pressure and let ships pass through, but whether the Strait of Hormuz can be opened entirely will have to wait for the results of the negotiations,” he said.

Iran is considering transit fees for the Strait of Hormuz, he added.

He said Tehran would reference the fees for other maritime passages in the world, but had not decided on a detailed plan yet.

“For hundreds of years, Iran has been the guarantor of the Strait (of Hormuz), and we have never charged, but no country has ever recognised Iran’s contribution and value,” the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post quoted him as saying.

Iran would work with neighbouring countries to ensure safe passage through the Strait, but the “main safety guarantee would come from Iran”, he said.

He said Iran wants China and Russia to guarantee against the US resuming war after the ceasefire.

“We hope different sides could guarantee that the US would not resume the war; we hope the UN Security Council, big countries like China and Russia, as well as mediating countries like Pakistan and Turkey, will] work together to guarantee peace in the region,” Fazli said.

Asked for a reaction to Iran seeking China’s guarantee, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said, “We hope parties can properly settle disputes through dialogue and negotiation. China will maintain communication with all parties and continue to work for de-escalation and put an end to the conflict.