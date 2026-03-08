New Delhi: Quinton de Kock and David Miller have criticised the ICC for allegedly prioritising England’s travel arrangements over South Africa and West Indies, with the two teams still waiting to return home amid disruptions caused by the conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran.

England, who lost to India in the second semifinal Thursday, departed from Mumbai Saturday evening on a direct charter flight to London. South Africa and West Indies, however, are yet to leave the country.

West Indies were knocked out of the T20 World Cup after suffering a five-wicket defeat to India at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, while South Africa’s campaign ended following their loss to New Zealand in the first semifinal in Kolkata Wednesday.

Both South Africa and West Indies are expected to travel together from Kolkata on another charter flight. The exact departure time is yet to be confirmed but the flight is likely to leave Sunday.

“Funny @icc, we have heard nothing! Meanwhile, England are leaving before us somehow? @westindies and @proteasmencsa are just in the dark! Strange how different teams have more pull than others,” De Kock wrote on his Instagram story.

His teammate Miller also expressed frustration.

“Funny that England gets eliminated after WI & SA and gets on a charter back home tonight. While WI & SA still wait for answers in Kolkata,” he wrote in the comments section of one of ESPNcricinfo’s posts.

Two-time World Cup winning former West Indies captain and current head coach Darren Sammy also weighed in on the matter.

“@davidmillersa12 a lil louder for those in the back to hear please sir.”

Former England captain Michael Vaughan too questioned the ICC’s decision to send England home earlier than West Indies and South Africa.

“So England got knocked out on Thurs, get a charter home today .. West Indies go out last Sunday and are still in Kolkata .. SA in the same position .. That’s where the power is all wrong ..,” Vaughan wrote on X.

“All teams in this situation should be treated the same .. just because you are more powerful at the ICC table shouldn’t count .. #JustSaying.”

West Indies and South Africa are likely to fly first to Johannesburg before the Caribbean side continues onward to Antigua.

A section of the South African contingent, including members of the team management along with players Keshav Maharaj, Jason Smith and George Linde, will travel to New Zealand Sunday for a limited-overs tour beginning March 15.

India will face New Zealand in the final of the T20 World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. ‘Self-defence to continue till US-Israel aggression ends or UN names aggressors’: Iran

Tehran: Iran Sunday declared that its right to self-defence will continue until what it described as “aggression” by the United States and Israel comes to an end or until the United Nations Security Council identifies and names the “aggressors” under Article 39 of the UN Charter and determines the responsibilities arising from their actions.

In a statement issued by Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tehran said the joint military attacks carried out by the US and Israel began February 28 with the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior Iranian officials.

According to the statement, the attacks have continued with strikes on both military and civilian infrastructure across the country.

The ministry stated the operations have targeted facilities including schools, hospitals, sports centres, residential homes and public service institutions.

The statement described these actions as a “flagrant violation of Iran’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty,” asserting that the attacks had breached fundamental principles of international law.

Iran further said that responding to what it termed “ruthless military aggression” is its “inherent right to self-defence,” citing Article 51 of the United Nations Charter.

“The exercise of Iran’s inherent right to legitimate self-defence will continue until the aggression ceases, or until the UN Security Council fulfils its duty under Article 39 of the UN Charter by identifying and naming the aggressors and determining the responsibilities arising from their aggression,” the statement read.

Tehran also referred to its communications with the United Nations Security Council, stating that international law places obligations on states regarding the use of their territory in acts of aggression.

“As has been elucidated in various correspondences with the UN Security Council, based on the fundamental principle of international law concerning the ‘prohibition of causing harm from one’s own territory’, states are prohibited from allowing their territory to be used, directly or indirectly, to cause injury or damage to other states,” the statement said.

The ministry also cited provisions contained in UN General Assembly Resolution 3314, which outlines definitions and examples of military aggression under international law.

“In this regard, UN General Assembly Resolution 3314, adopted by consensus and reflecting customary international law on the definition and instances of military aggression, considers in Article 3, paragraph (f), one instance of military aggression to be ‘The action of a State in allowing its territory, which it has placed at the disposal of another State, to be used by that other State for perpetrating an act of aggression against a third State’,” it added.

According to the Foreign Ministry, international law requires states to prevent their territories from being used to launch attacks against other countries and to avoid facilitating such actions.

Furthermore, according to the statement, countries that allow their territory to be used for military aggression against another state could face legal responsibility under international law.

“It is evident that in the event of violation of these fundamental obligations, other states from whose territory military aggression is launched against a third state will bear international legal responsibilities, including with regard to compensation for direct and indirect damages incurred,” the statement read.

Iran also stated that its right to respond militarily was legitimate under international law and had been communicated repeatedly through prior warnings issued at different diplomatic and political levels.

“No factor can undermine Iran’s inherent right to defend itself against the military aggression of the United States and the Zionist regime. Iran’s defensive operations are directed against the targets and facilities that are the origin and source of the aggressive actions against the Iranian nation, or which serve such purposes. Regional countries have undoubtedly realised by now that US bases on their soil have not contributed to regional security, but are used only to support Zionist child-killers and American aggressors,” the statement said.

At the same time, the ministry emphasised that Iran remains committed to maintaining constructive relations with neighbouring countries and regional partners.

The statement noted that Tehran continues to support friendly ties with countries in the region based on mutual respect, good neighbourly relations and recognition of each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“It emphasises that Iran’s defensive operations against US military bases and installations in the region should by no means be construed as enmity or hostility towards the countries of the region,” the ministry added.

IANS