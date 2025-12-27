Bhubaneswar: With the ongoing Kharif paddy procurement in the state, A close watch has been kept to ensure paddy from outside the state is not brought and sold in the state.

This system has been tightened, especially in the bordering areas of the state.

This move comes under the government’s steps to bring transparency to the paddy procurement process.

Massive awareness is being created so that registered farmers can sell their paddy at Mandis, officials said.

As per reports, enforcement teams have been deployed in the bordering districts of Nuapada, Bargarh, Jharsuguda and Sundargarh.

In Nuapada district, camera-mounted vehicles with staff have been deployed at the border check post at Khariar Road under Nuapada block and Sinapali under Sinapalli block.

The regular checking of the inflow of unauthorised paddy from Chhattisgarh to Odisha and from Odisha to Chhattisgarh is being done daily.

IICs of the concerned Police stations take up regular checking at the borders round the clock.

The teams also keep an eye on vehicles coming into our state, especially those carrying paddy from the neighbouring states.

They are empowered to take immediate action and seize the vehicle if there is any complaint of irregularity.

The concerned district collectors and District Civil Supply Officers have been issued strict instructions in this regard.

To thwart any attempt against vehicles loading paddy from other states during this current Kharif procurement, the government has made all efforts to curb such practices.

The bordering districts are on alert round the clock to act promptly on such a tip-off. The block-level teams are also on alert.