Bhubaneswar: BJD president Naveen Patnaik has urged legislators to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level and maintain direct contact with people, a party leader said.

Patnaik, the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, had Monday evening held a meeting at Naveen Niwas with 10 of the party’s 50 MLAs over constituency development, organisational matters and public grievances, he said.

Opposition chief whip and former MLA Pramila Mallik was also a part of the meeting, he said.

The BJD chief also advised the MLAs to regularly oversee development work in their constituencies, a party statement said.

He urged the legislators to serve the people in line with the ideals and values of the BJD, it said.

The meeting is seen as part of the party’s strategy to boost the morale of its MLAs and maintain unity within the BJD, sources said.

