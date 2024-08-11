Daringbadi: At a time when kids devote their time to studies and play, a group of students in rural Daringbadi block in Kandhamal district is doing something unusual and unique to work towards environment protection.

A group of students led by Ayushman Sahu, a Class-VII student of Daringbadi Model School, has been using the Sunday holidays to prepare seed balls to promote tree plantation. They have been doing this work with an aim to combat the rising global temperatures and gradual depletion of green cover due to rapid urbanisation.

This noble act has drawn appreciation from various quarters as the students have been productively using their time to protect the environment and promote sustainable practices among people. By creating new jungles in their area and reviving already depleted forest cover, the students have become an example for others to emulate.

Widely known as the Kashmir of Odisha, Daringbadi is fast losing its sheen due to depletion of green cover and erratic weather conditions. As a result, the area is witnessing severe heatwaves and humidity during summer season, unseasonal and incessant rainfall, and a decline in snowfall during the winter. This has sparked concern among the local residents as well as the tourists visiting the area.

Sources said Ayushman is not only preparing the seed balls of various fruit-bearing plants and other trees on his own but also involving his friends in the noble activity. He is assisted by his friends Akanksha Parichha, Adyashree Sahu, Lafis Nayak, Ayushrani Nayak, Aradhya Nayak, Maina Nayak, Abhishek Parichha, Snigdharani Parichha, Arushi Sahoo and Ayush Sahu.

Ayushman said he puts the seeds inside a clay lump mixed with some compost. Later, he bakes them under the sun.

His friend Akanksha Parichha said that she and her other friends take the seed balls with them during travel and spare time such as picnics, and dump them in areas where there are no trees.

The seeds sprout and new plants are born when the seed balls are drenched in rain. These plants soon grow into trees and result in creation of green cover, she added.

“Rampant use of plastic and destruction of green cover is the reason behind climate change. Hence we are working towards creation of new forests,” Ayushman said.

