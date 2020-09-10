Balasore: The authorities of Fakir Mohan University in Balasore have decided to conduct a final examination of BEd course offline.

Opposing this decision, hundreds of students staged protests in the university and demanded online examination during the COVID times Wednesday.

They pointed out that while all universities in the country are holding online examination of the course, the FM University decided to hold it offline when the pandemic is raging. As per the notification of the university, the examination will be held from September 21 to September 30.

They also said that students from other districts like Bhadrak, Angul, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Cuttack and Bhubaneswar are studying in the university.

What is alarming is that two staff of the university were affected with COVID out of whom one has died. The university and its hostels are shut down.

Students coming from other districts will face a lot of problems in finding accommodation and food. In view of this, online examination of BEd is safe for all, they said. The students submitted a memorandum to Vice Chancellor Madhumita Das.

PNN