Kendrapada: The Odisha government Wednesday effected a two-month ban on fishing off the state’s 484-km coast as part of its annual practice to allow unhindered breeding of fishes.

The ban on marine fishing until June 14 is likely to adversely affect the livelihoods of the state’s countless fisherfolk, even though the government argues the move would benefit them in the long run.

An official said that any violation by the marine fishing communities would be dealt with strictly, including the confiscation of their fishing crafts.

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The more than 6,000 mechanised fishing vessels, including 1,726 trawlers, registered with the fisheries department, are legally barred from venturing into the sea from April 15, said Rabi Narayan Patnaik, the Joint Director of the state Fisheries Department (Marine).

“The restriction is imposed every year to allow breeding of fishes. It is aimed at the greater interest of the fisherfolk, as it leads to a larger yield,” he said.

The ban on marine fishing is promulgated under the Orissa Marine Fishing Regulation Act, and it is also based on directions from the Union government.