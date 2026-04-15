Cuttack: Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel rescued 59 minors from Cuttack railway station.

The minors had arrived on the Dhauli Express and alighted at Platform No. 4 around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. RPF personnel intervened after noticing a large group of children gathered on the platform.

Preliminary verification revealed that the non-Odia minors had come from outside the state and were brought to Cuttack with promises of free religious education, accommodation and food at a madrasa in Odisha. However, no guardians were found accompanying them.

An inquiry has been initiated into the legal aspects of the case. Members of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) later reached the spot, and the minors were handed over to them, RPF station officer Raj Singh Mallik said.