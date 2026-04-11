Baliapal: Thousands of fisherfolk along Odisha’s coastal belt are set to face a livelihood crisis as a two-month ban on sea fishing begins April 15.

Once the ban comes into force, families dependent on daily catches will face a sudden loss of income with no immediate alternative means of sustenance.

The restriction, which will remain in force until June 14, prohibits fishermen from venturing into the sea during this period.

The move, implemented as per directives from the Fisheries department, coincides with the breeding season of marine species, including fish and turtles.