Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Friday paid glowing tributes to former Odisha Chief Minister and legendary leader Biju Patnaik on his death anniversary, saying that his government is committed to working on Biju Babu’s dream to make the state prosperous and developed.

Addressing the media persons after paying floral tributes at Patnaik’s statue on Odisha Assembly premises, Majhi said Biju Babu was an industrialist, a veteran pilot, and a great political leader who deeply loved Odisha and its people. He also added that throughout his life, he stood firmly for his self-respect, the honour of Odisha, and the dignity of the nation.

The Chief Minister noted that no matter the circumstances, he never compromised on Odisha’s pride and self-esteem. It is for this reason that the people of Odisha fondly called him “Biju Babu” and took immense pride in him.

“He had envisioned transforming Odisha into a developed state. This visionary mass leader not only dreamed of a prosperous Odisha but also worked tirelessly and with unwavering commitment to achieve that goal. Our government, too, has begun the work to build a “Samruddha Odisha” to fulfil his dreams,” stated CM Majhi.

He further noted that his government has resolved to fulfil all his unfulfilled dreams, aiming to transform Odisha into a developed state and take it to the global stage by reawakening its self-identity.

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President Naveen Patnaik, remembering the legendary leader and his father,Friday, described Biju Patnaik as a towering personality and a symbol of courage, patriotism, and self-respect.

Patnaik further added that Biju Patnaik was the embodiment of Odia pride, and the greatest tribute to him would be a united fight to protect the interests and identity of Odisha. Highlighting his contributions, Patnaik noted that Biju Patnaik had played a pioneering role in women’s empowerment in the country as early as the 1990s.

“It’s a matter of coincidence that the Parliament is taking up the Women Reservation Bill during the death anniversary of Biju Babu. In fact, Biju Babu had played a pioneering role in the country for women’s empowerment long back in the 90s. BJD strongly believes in the empowerment of women. Thus, we extend our support to the Women’s Reservation Bill,” said Patnaik.