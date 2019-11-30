Badbil: Traffic movement on National Highway-10 was disrupted for hours Friday as students of Badbil College in Keonjhar district staged a road blockade protesting delay in NH-10 construction and repair of pits on the NH.

Rs. 33.55 crore was sanctioned for construction of Baneai Border-Badbil-Nalada (BBN) road on NH-10 which connects Badbil with Jharkhand.

A consultancy company of Angul was awarded the construction of the road. The deadline of the construction was set for July 2019. Though five months have passed since the deadline elapsed, only 50 per cent of the construction work is over.

It was alleged that the quality of the construction work is of poor quality. “The contractor has messed it up. The road has sunk at various places. It has developed potholes in areas where construction work was finished some months back,” alleged students.

Poor condition of the road was the reason for many accidents, the students said. They demanded appointment of an engineer from the district headquarters office to look after the road construction work. They called off the strike after discussion with the police.