Mumbai: Bollywood’s queen Madhuri Dixit is one of the most gorgeous actresses of the tinsel town. The star is ageing like a fine wine and often share pictures and videos on social media to keep her fans all updated.

Recently, she took to her Instagram handle to share a stunning throwback picture which will make you fall in love with her all over again. This picture is from one of her photoshoots from the 90s’. In the post, we can see the diva sporting a brown oversized jacket.

She is holding her hair with her hands to stop them from coming on her face. The actress is giving a hot sizzling pose and it got plenty of likes and comments. The post was captioned as, ”Little moments, big memories #PauseAndRewind”.

The actress recently made headlines when her blockbuster film ‘Tezaab’ completed 31 years. The actress took to her Instagram handle to celebrate the special occasion.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhuri was last seen in ‘Kalank’. The film also starred Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha and Kunal Kemmu. Helmed by Abhishek Varman, the period film was backed by Karan Johar. She also featured in ‘Total Dhamaal’ opposite Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and others.