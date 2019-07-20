Mumbai: Model turned actress Aditi Budhathoki was born 28 June 1992 in Damak, Jhapa, Nepal. The Nepali actress who debut opposite Anmol KC in ‘Kri’ is winning hearts with her looks and cuteness in singer Darshan Raval’s new album ‘Hawa Banke’.

The song has already become a chartbuster and is loved by music lovers. Aditi Budathoki has already appeared in Indian ads and Punjabi music video. She also appeared in many other Hindi music videos.

Aditi had featured in the music video of a Punjabi song titled “Main teri ho gayi” by Millind Gaba. She was also seen in a web series with actor Vivek Oberoi.