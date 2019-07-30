Diljit Dosanjh is definitely the most handsome Punjabi import to Bollywood. Girls swear by the ‘Udta Punjab’ star’s charm. He has a huge female following but not many of his fans know that the sweet-spoken lad is a married man.

Yes, Diljit Dosanjh is married. According to sources he is married to Sandeep Kaur, who lives in America with his son. Diljit doesn’t like talking about his married life with the media.

On the work front, Diljit will be seen with Anushka Sharma in her home production ‘Phillauri’ and in ‘Kaneda’.