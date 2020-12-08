Kochi: Olympian Anju Bobby George had secured a historic bronze medal in the 2003 World Athletics Championship in Paris. In fact till date Anju Bobby George is the only Indian athlete to ever a medal at the World Championships. She revealed Monday that she achieved success and reached the top with a single kidney.

In a tweet Anju said she had many limitations, including being allergic to even a painkiller, but still made it. Incidentally the ace athlete is a gold medallist in the IAAF World Athletics Finals (Monaco, 2005).

“Believe it or not, I’m one of the fortunate, among very few who reached the world top with a single KIDNEY. I was allergic with even a painkiller, with a dead takeoff leg…Many limitations..Still made it. “Can we call, magic of a coach or his talent,” Anju tweeted.

See link: https://twitter.com/anjubobbygeorg1/status/1335786763298643968

Anju’s career blossomed under the coaching of husband Robert Bobby George. Responding to her tweet, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said she brought laurels to India through her hard work, grit and determination.

“Anju, it’s your hard work, grit and determination to bring laurels for India that got you success. You were supported by the dedicated coaches and the whole technical backup team. We are so proud of you being the only Indian so far to win a medal in the World Athletic Championships!” the minister said in his response to her tweet.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has called Anju the country’s most inspirational track and field star. It said she was a remarkably consistent performer throughout her wonderful career.

Anju finished sixth in the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens with a personal best leap of 6.83m. However, she was elevated to fifth in 2007 when the United States of Americas Marion Jones was disqualified for a doping offence.

“Her gold medal in the Asian Games in Busan in 2002 with a jump of 6.53m was an early indication of things to come. What followed was great in the next couple of years. From a 5.98m jumper in 1996, her rise was encouraging. She stagnated a little before blossoming fully under the coaching of husband Robert Bobby George,” the AFI said.