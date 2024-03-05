Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has established four facilitation cells for subplot regularisation and proposed layout plan approval. These cells have been set up in the offices of District Sub Re gistrar, Bhubaneswar, Khandagiri, Balianta and Jatni for convenience of general public, official sources said, Monday. The cell will assist the general public either seeking to sub-divide their land or to regularise the unauthorisedly subdivided land to convert in to homestead (Gharabari Kisam) purpose. The cell will further assist in preparation of the plan and making applications for approval of the layout plan by the urban local bodies or BDA. The cell will function on all working days during working hours while the details of the cell and the location have been uploaded on the official website of the BDA (www.bda.gov.in). BDA said that two employees each have been deployed to the cells. The state government in 2015 had imposed restrictions on grant of building permissions on plots that have been sub-divided into sub-plot unauthorisedly without obtaining approval of the concerned Development Authorities/ULBs under provisions of ODA Act 1982. At a later stage, in 2017 and 2022, the government had brought two different schemes of regularisation of such unauthorised layout by depositing required compounding fee, as applicable. The facilitation cell will help the applicants seeking to regularise their unauthorised subplots under these schemes.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP