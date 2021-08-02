Balasore: With low pressure-induced heavy rainfall hitting Balasore district for the last few days threats of floods loom large. The Subarnarekha river is also in spate and hence people residing in the villages of Baliapal and Bhograi blocks have grown panicky fearing flash floods.

According to an official, the water level of Subarnarekha river has touched 10.42 metres at Rajghat in Balasore district Monday morning. The danger level of the river is marked as 10.36 metres.

Five villages located in the riparian areas under Baliapal block have been submerged due to continuous rains. They are Sungamuhan, Kudumansingh, Gunupur, Athabatia and Rautapada. Acres of farmland have also been inundated due to the heavy rains.

Vehicular movement has been severely disrupted after a number of approaching roads to the low-lying areas here got submerged.

Meanwhile, the district administration has advised residents of the five villages to shift to safer places. The administration has also made arrangements at the schools and cyclone shelters for accommodation of affected villagers. If situation worsens, dry food will also be provided to the affected, local tehsildar informed.

Notably, excess rainwater will be released later in the day as the water level is expected to cross the 11-metre mark at Rajghat by Monday afternoon, junior engineer of Balasore Water Resources department informed.

PNN