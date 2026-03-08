Bhubaneswar: Odisha government is set to disburse over Rs 5,000 crore among more than 1.02 crore beneficiaries of Subhadra Yojana on the occasion of International Women’s Day Sunday.

Addressing media in Bhubaneswar, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida said the state government had received 1,12,57,667 applications under the scheme.

“Of those, a total of 1,02,12,665 women will receive financial support under the scheme Sunday,” said Parida, who also holds the Women and Child Development portfolio.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is slated to launch the disbursal of the Subhadra instalment at an event to be held at Talabania in Puri Sunday, Parida said, adding, “The amount will be credited directly to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts. This disbursal marks a continuation of our efforts to empower women economically and socially.”

The Deputy CM said that 2,13,198 new beneficiaries will receive financial assistance for the first time, while 36,385 applicants, who had lodged grievances through the scheme’s portal, will also receive the benefit Sunday.

In a post on X, the CM said the fourth instalment under Subhadra Yojana will be credited to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts Sunday morning.

“Under the visionary guidance of esteemed Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and in sync with the ‘Purvodaya’ resolve, Odisha’s women power is becoming self-reliant. Empowered women power alone will be the cornerstone of a ‘Prosperous Odisha’ in the coming days,” he posted on X.

According to the scheme guidelines, each eligible woman is entitled to receive Rs 10,000 annually in two instalments.