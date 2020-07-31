Kaliapani: The Tamaka-Mangalpur road in Jajpur district’s Sukinda mining locality is in a deplorable condition to say the least. Local leaders, businessmen and residents have threatened to stop chromites transportation through the road if no immediate steps are taken to repair it.

The road is riddled with potholes and the puddles formed due to the accumulation of water in those have virtually turned out to be death traps. Everyday minor to major accidents occur on this road and it has become a cause of headache for the local residents.

For the transportation of chromite, every day thousands of trucks ply on this road. However, it has been alleged that the district administration does not undertake any measures for the maintenance of the Tamaka-Mangalpur road. So the condition of the road is deteriorating from bad to worse on a daily basis. Some of the potholes are so large that they can easily be compared to crates found on the moon’s surface.

Accidents are taking place on this road on a regular basis. Negotiating the road has become a nightmare for passenger vehicles especially for patients in ambulances.

There is a District Mineral Fund (DMF) for carrying out developmental activities in mining areas. Money from this fund is normally used for providing of drinking water facilities, education and communication facilities to the people living in mining areas. But here the case is different.

Local residents, members of business and truck owners association said they have taken up the issue with the district administration a number of times, but to no avail. They urged officials to get the road repaired immediately. They threatened if that doesn’t happen they will be forced to resort to agitation and in the process they will stop chromite transportation.

Notably, the foundation stone for converting the Tamaka-Mangalpur road a four-layer one was laid in the month of February, 2017. Tenders have since been called for twice, but work has not progressed.

When asked about this issue, SDO, Road and Building Department of Jajpur district, Manoj Mahapatra said he has no idea as to what has dogged the project.

