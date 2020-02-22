BHUBANESWAR: The two-day long Sutraa lifestyle expo started with much fanfare in a city hotel, Saturday. More than 70 stalls exhibited curated jewellery, fashion jewellery, designer apparel, interior furnishings, food items and the like.

The summer special of Sutraa Indian Fashion Exhibition showcased various pastel shades of sarees, gowns, lehengas and kurtis to attract the buyers. The two-day lifestyle expo is one of the most anticipated events in the calendar of the Capital city. Socialites, youngsters, designers and shopping enthusiasts thronged the event in huge numbers to get their hands on some of the best designer products from across the country.

Interacting with Orissa POST Nayanika Chawla a young entrepreneur said, “We pick handcrafted dress materials to cater to the fashion loving youngsters of Bhubaneswar. Intially I thought they would not like my pastel shades collection but by evening half of my collection is sold out. The embroidery on the sarees and kurtis were quite eye-catching.”

Tithi Sahu, a student of Fashion designing at NIFT said, “Its nice to witness many new designs which also inspires students like me to replicate them or to make a pretty enhanced version of the merchandise displayed. Only the finest gets displayed at this exhibition which is a treat for the shoppers and fashionistas of the city.”

Statement jewellery made of kundan and jadau, Rani Haar, Rajasthani Maang tika and nath made many shoppers queue up at the jewellery stalls. Ram Das Bhabani, a kundan jewellery maker from Rajasthan, stated that its difficult to afford pure Polki as its considered to be quite expensive. However, kundan jewellery is extremely elaborate with intricate joint work. Apart from lifestyle the savoury, sweet and pickles at the food stalls allured foodies who had a great time picking selective food for their loved ones.