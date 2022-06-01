Sundargarh: Sundargarh erupted in joy after a local lad, Gourav Agarwal, secured 86th all-India rank in Civil Services Examinations 2021, the results of which were declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Monday. Agarwal, 25, has brought laurels for Odisha and his home district. Youngest son of a retired PNB employee Sajan Agarwal and homemaker Kiran Agarwal, Gourav attributes his success to his parents and family members.

A law graduate, Gourav prefers to work in the Indian Foreign Services (IFS) over the Indian Administrative Serivice due to his special interest in international relations. “Determination, hard work and complete revision are my mantras of success,” said Gourav when asked about his preparation. Without any formal coaching, Gourav said he properly utilised his time during lockdown. “I did not join any coaching centre except for mock test series.

I achieved the success through online study materials. I used to study 10-12 hours every day,” Gourav said. Gourav is a student from Rourkela-based Paul English Medium School. After passing Class VIII, he went to complete his Boards from Little Flowers School in Bolangir and then went to pursue his intermediates from Science in Geetanjali School in Hyderabad.