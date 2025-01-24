Rourkela: Sundargarh Collector Manoj Satyawan Mahajan convened a meeting Thursday at the district headquarters to review safety and security protocols across industries and mining operations in the region. The meeting followed a major industrial accident at Dalmia Bharat Cement Limited in Rajgangpur. The meeting brought together owners of industries and mines operating across the district to assess safety, security, and worker facilities on their premises. The administration’s delayed action in addressing these concerns drew mixed reactions, with some expressing relief that the issue was finally receiving attention.

During the meeting, Mahajan emphasised the importance of prioritising workers’ safety. “Ensuring the safety and security of employees is your foremost responsibility, and any negligence on this front is unacceptable,” he said. Mahajan also highlighted the importance of maintaining discipline, instructing owners to ensure that no worker enters the premises in an inebriated state. He urged all industries to conduct regular safety drills and take cues from the Rourkela Steel Plant, which conducts such drills routinely.

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Ashutosh Kulkarni took a firm stance, reminding participants of their responsibilities. “Providing compensation or a job to a victim’s family doesn’t absolve you of your duties. Your responsibility extends far beyond that,” Kulkarni said. He also underscored the need for adequate facilities as mandated by the Factory Act, including basic amenities and on-site healthcare, and called for monthly reports on safety drills to be submitted to the concerned government departments.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Nitesh Wadhwani cautioned against withholding information during emergencies. “Suppressing facts leads to spread of misinformation, as we saw recently. Sharing accurate information during such times is crucial,” he said. The meeting highlighted the district administration’s renewed focus on ensuring industrial safety, as it urged stakeholders to take preventive measures to avoid mishaps in the future.