Sundargarh/Baragoan: Keeping in view the fast rising of Covid-19 positive cases in Sundargarh, the National Health Mission has lunched e-Sanjivani Seva, through which patients need not come out to hospitals to seek medical consultancy.

Staying at homes, patients can consult doctors/expert advice about their disease at this time of pandemic.

Reports said, at this time of the pandemic, this service system has been able to ward off crowding of patients at the district headquarters hospital. Patients are drawing benefits of medical consultancy staying near their homes.

As per the system, patients go to nearby hospitals in their localities and from there they avail of tele-consultation with doctors stationed at the district headquarters hospital and a few other major healthcare centres.

The authorities of the National Health Mission have put in place necessary facilities for e-Sanjivani at the district headquarters hospital, Rourkela Government Hospital, Rourkela additional district urban primary health centre, Kunarmunda CHC, Badagaon CHC, Sargipalli CHC, Majhapada CHC, Birkera CHC, Mangaspur CHC and Kutra CHC.

These hospitals have been tagged as sub-hubs of e-Sanjivani service. All nearby health centres have been equipped with internet facilities, computers, web cameras, microphones, speakers and printers.

As a result, people directly contact health experts and doctors at the sub-hubs about their ailments. Doctors at local health centres have to work as nodal officers.

Patients get medicines at Niramaya Kendras, said Medical Superintendent Dr Purna Chandra Sahu. With the launch of the tele-consultation service, the administration has managed to control crowding at the district headquarters hospital.

This tele-consultation is available for three days a week with specialists in medicines, pediatrics, obstetrics’ and genecology providing services.

At this time when Covid-19 has been spreading its tentacles across the district, this service has proved much beneficial for patients, doctors and the administration.

