Sundargarh: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated and laid foundation stones for a slew of developmental projects worth Rs 1,500 crore, during his visit to Sundargarh, Tuesday.

Naveen reached Sundargarh stadium at 1:15 pm. After inauguration and foundation laying programmes of various projects, he reached at the public meeting organised at Bhabani Bhawan field.

Addressing the audience at the meeting, the Chief Minister said the district people have extended a lot of help in showcasing the rich heritage of Odisha outside the state.

He further said to encourage Hockey and the game players, the 2023 Hockey World Cup will be organised in Sundargarh district.

The projects inaugurated by the CM pertain to education, health, communication and electricity sectors in the district. These projects will be funded by district mineral fund (DMF). The Chief Minister has inaugurated 41 projects worth Rs 494.43 crore. This apart, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone of 102 projects worth Rs 1032.15 crore.

The Chief Minister also distributed land pattas to the forest dwelling beneficiaries under the existing law and provided land to the construction workers under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Basundhara Scheme.

Naveen dedicated 37 ambulances and 15 hearse vans for the people of the district funded by the DMF. The Chief Minister conveyed his greetings to the men’s football team of Sundargarh for qualifying for final of SDC Cup 2020. The Chief Minister assured that “the issue of establishment of a medical college in Sundargarh will be taken up soon.”