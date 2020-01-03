Mumbai: Veteran actor Suniel Shetty has said that he ‘loves’ the guy his actress daughter Athiya Shetty is dating and that he and his wife Mana have no problems with the persons their kids are in a relationship. No, this is not a rumour and Suniel has been quoted as saying by movie-specific website.

It should be stated here that Athiya is supposedly in a relationship with Indian cricketer KL Rahul while Suniel and Mana’s son Ahan is dating fashion designer Tania Shroff.

“I love Ahan’s girlfriend and I love whom Athiya is seeing. I do not have a problem with that, Mana (Suniel Shetty’s wife) doesn’t have a problem with that and they are happy,” Suniel has been quoted as saying by the website.

“We love the kids and the kids they are dating. Absolutely love them and I think more than profession, being happy in life is very important today because that is the space I think that is missing,” added the Hera Pheri star.

Athiya and Rahul celebrated the New Year in style vacationing in Thailand. Rahul even posted a picture of himself and Athiya from a pub named ‘Havana Social’ in Bangkok. The photo went viral after Suniel reacted to Rahul’s epic reference to Hera Pheri in the caption. The cricketer wrote: ‘Hello, Devi Prasad?’ and the actor dropped several ROFL emoticons in the comments section.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6mw63tgkxp/

Athiya was last seen in the film Motichoor Chaknachoor which had Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role while Ahan is yet to make his debut in Hindi films.

