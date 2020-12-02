Mumbai: Hindi film actor and BJP MP from Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol has been tested positive with coronavirus.Deol shared it via twitter.

He wrote, “I got myself tested for coronavirus and the result has come back positive. I am in isolation and feeling well. I request that all those who came in contact with me recently should isolate themselves and get tested,”.

मैंने कोरोना टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मैं एकांतवास में हूं और मेरी तबीयत ठीक है। मेरा अनुरोध है कि आप में से जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) December 2, 2020

Earlier Tuesday, Himachal Pradesh health secretary had shared that Sunny had tested positive.

According to the information received from the District Chief Medical Officer, the Health Secretary said that MP Sunny Deol and his friends were planning to leave for Mumbai, but Tuesday he found positive.

Significantly, 64-year-old actor Sunny Deol recently got his shoulder surgery done in Mumbai. After this, he went to his form house in Manali to take rest. He was staying here for the last few days.

Worth mentioning, Deol will soon be seen in the sequel for Apne. He will star in the film with his father Dharmendra, brother Bobby Deol and son Karan Deol. The film, which was officially announced by Dharmendra Sunday, will have a Diwali 2021 theatrical release.