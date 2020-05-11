Los Angeles: In order to ensure the safety of her children against the “invisible killer” coronavirus, actor Sunny Leone revealed that she has travelled to Los Angeles with her family amid the pandemic.

Leone, who has been residing in Mumbai since late 2000s, shared a picture with her daughter Nisha and sons, Noah and Asher from her LA house Sunday on Instagram.

Sending Mother’s Day wishes to the mothers around the world, the actor said, “In life when you have children, your own priorities and well being takes the back seat. Both @dirrty99 and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer ‘corona virus’.”

“Our home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles. I know this is what my mother would have wanted me to do. Miss you mom. Happy Mother’s Day,” Leone, 38, added.

A source close to Leone that the actor, along with her family, travelled to Los Angeles “a few days ago”.

Her husband, Daniel Weber, posted a selfie on Instagram, writing “Quarantine part 2. Not so bad now. Getting used to the new vibes.”

When a user asked Weber, 41, if they flew to the US via KLM Royal Dutch Airlines or Air India, he replied, “KLM government flight.”

Leone had recently started her digital chat show “Locked up with Sunny” and was actively posting pictures and videos with her children from her Mumbai house amid lockdown.

PTI