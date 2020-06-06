Los Angeles: Sunny Leone’s daughter Nisha attended her first ever horse-riding lesson, and proud mommy took to Instagram and posted a picture that captures the moment.

In the picture, four-year-old daughter Nisha sits on a horse wearing a mask.

“Taking my little girl Nisha to her first riding lesson. She looks like a little mini pro already. Good Job Nisha…So proud of you,” Sunny captioned the post.

Sunny is currently living in Los Angeles. She along with her husband Daniel Weber and three kids flew to the US from Mumbai a few weeks ago because she felt they were safer in America than in India during the COVID-19 pandemic.