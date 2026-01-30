Bhubaneswar: Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra inspected the Command, Control Cum Experience Centre of the Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation (OSCSC) and directed officials to ensure prompt resolution of any complaints related to paddy procurement during the ongoing Kharif season.

Reviewing the arrangements, the Minister emphasised that farmers’ interests must be protected and any irregularities in paddy purchase are addressed without delay. He examined the procurement process at mandis, CCTV surveillance systems, real-time monitoring arrangements and the tracking of vehicles transporting paddy from mandis to rice mills.

The Minister also interacted with farmers, nodal officers and officials deployed at mandis, seeking feedback on facilities and challenges faced during procurement. He reiterated that farmers can lodge grievances through the toll-free helpline 1967, enabling direct communication of issues with the authorities.

Directing departmental officials to maintain strict vigilance, the Minister said immediate corrective steps should be taken whenever complaints are received from farmers regarding paddy procurement.

OSCSC Managing Director K. Sudarshan Chakraborty briefed the Minister on the Centre’s operations and the measures adopted for speedy disposal of grievances.

Senior officials of the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department and the State Civil Supplies Corporation were present during the inspection.