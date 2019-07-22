New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday set August 6 for hearing the plea of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, challenging the Gujarat High Court order on his 2017 election to the Rajya Sabha.

Patel challenged the Gujarat High Court order, which dismissed his plea questioning the maintainability of rival BJP candidate Balwantsinh Rajput’s election petition.

Earlier, the top court had asked Patel to face trial on Rajput’s election petition challenging the Election Commission’s decision to invalidate the votes of the two rebel legislators.

Rajput had said if votes of these two rebel leaders been counted, he would have defeated Patel.