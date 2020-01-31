Paralakhemundi: In a bid to make third genders in Gajapati district self-reliant, Superintendent of Police Sara Sharma has taken an initiative on her own and opened a tiffin centre ‘Surabhi’ for them at district headquarters hospital Tuesday, a report said.

According to sources, the 24-hour tiffin centre was jointly inaugurated by Sharma and District Collector Anupam Saha. The eatery intends to provide high-quality food to patients, their attendants and other visitors at a reasonable price and in a clean environment, the sources said.

Worthy to note, in order to make them self-reliant an Omfed parlour was opened earlier on the hospital premises by the third genders for providing tea, coffee, milk and other milk products to local people.

Sub-Collector Rajanikanta Swain, Additional Superintendent of Police Sitaram Satpathy, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Prakash Chandra Jena, Chief District Medical Officer Dr PK Patra, Additional CDMO Dr MM Ali and many others were present on the occasion.