Bangalore: Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, who died Wednesday due to COVID-19 at the AIIMS, was a four-time Member of Parliament from Belagavi consecutively since 2004. The 65-year-old, survived by his wife and two daughters, was associated with the RSS from a young age. He is the first Union Minister and the fourth MP to die due to COVID-19 infection.

Born in 1955, the BJP leader from Belgaum district in Karnataka has held several positions in the party in his long political career. He started as BJP vice-president in Belgaum in 1996, and worked his way up. Angadi was first elected to the Parliament in 2004. He also won in the 2009, 2014 and the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted, “Shocked to know the passing away of Shri Suresh Angadi, Union Minister of State of Railways. An amiable leader Shri Angadi worked tirelessly for the people of his constituency, Belagavi and Karnataka.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted his condolences. “Shri Suresh Angadi was an exceptional Karyakarta, who worked hard to make the Party strong in Karnataka. He was a dedicated MP and effective Minister, admired across the spectrum. His demise is saddening. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this sad hour. Om Shanti,” PM Modi tweeted.