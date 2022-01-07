Represented by legends of football like Sir Bobby Charlton, the breathtakingly talented George Best, and football icons like David Beckham, Manchester United is one of the world football’s most revered clubs. The club has achieved much success, drawing the admiration of millions of football lovers. It’s currently at an impressive 4th position in the Premier League and has built itself a strong squad, including Paul Pogba and the talismanic Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester United achieved stunning success with Sir Alex Ferguson as its manager for two decades, winning the Premier League a mind-boggling 13 times. The club also bagged the FA Cup 5 times and lifted the League Cup four times. Man U also won the much-coveted UEFA Champions League under Sir Alex Ferguson’s guidance twice. While under the current manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the performance of the club has been a bit erratic, the fans are sure that a turnaround is only a matter of time.

So, what is it that keeps the Manchester United juggernaut rolling? We share with you some of the strengths of the club that have kept it going through the years.

A strong character

Manchester United has displayed amazing character when the chips have been down both on the pitch and off it. The club has shown strong resilience on the field in matches that have seemed all but lost, making a strong comeback and turning the tables on its opponents.

Fans are sure to recall the match at Villa Park when the team was down by two goals with just 10 minutes remaining. In a stunning comeback, goals scored by Federico Macheda and Nemanja Vidic allowed Manchester United to leave the field with their heads held high, earning themselves an amazing draw.

Fans also fondly recall the stoppage-time winner by the current manager Solskjaer. It ensured the famous 2-1 victory against Bayern. It was after Man U was trailing till the 84th minute in the 1999 Champions League final. That’s what winners are made of!

The enigma of Manchester United

Some teams seem to be shaking in their boots when they are up against Manchester United, even on their home grounds. These teams are found to employ defensive tactics for no apparent reason other than just the nervousness that’s a part of playing against a team Man U.

While the offense may not always be the best defense, the strategy of going into a shell just to escape with a goalless draw often backfires. It has happened with teams playing against Manchester United time and again, especially the smaller ones. Such shakiness in the opponents has helped Manchester United win games even before taking the field. It’s simply the enigma of Man U.

Unbeatable at Old Trafford

Manchester United is unbelievably hard to beat at their den, Old Trafford. It was in the 2010 season that they had a truly amazing home record. The club was successful in picking as many as 55 of the 57 points on offer from home matches.

It completely nullified the poor away record they had simply because none got the better of them at Old Trafford. Yes, Man U is almost unbeatable at their home ground—an advantage the club has used to the hilt.

Big signings

Manchester United has never shied away from spending big on big names. Star players have been a regular presence at the club. This season has been no exception. Things started with a bang when the club announced the signing of French international Paul Pogba at a deal valued at 50 million pounds. Now, the club has plans to replace Pogba with AurelienTchouameni.

Manchester matches: a true delight

Conclusion

Manchester United has and looks poised to continue its domination of world football. Football fans find the performance of this club awe-inspiring. We have brought you what works in favor of Man U as it rides roughshod over its many challenges time and again.