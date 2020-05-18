Bhubaneswar: Eminent Odia Scientist Dr Susama Panigrahi passed away Sunday in Ahmedabad. She was 67 years old. Sources said, she was suffering from cancer.

Panigrahi was the first Odia woman to have joined the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) as a scientist.

She is widely acknowledged for her contribution to the study of remote sensing having direct relevance in the areas of disaster management, cyclone, and flood and crop management.

Panigrahi was born October 17, 1952 at Aska in Ganjam district. She completed her Masters in Botany from Berhampur University in 1974. After completing her Ph.D from IIT Kharagpur in 1982, she joined ISRO, Ahmedabad as a scientist in 1983.

After serving for 29 long years, she retired from the post of ISRO’s Principal Scientist, October 2012.

Eminent educationist and Vice-Chancellor of SOA University, Prof Ashok Mohapatra is the brother-in-law of Panigrahi.

