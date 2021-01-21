Mumbai: Today is the birthday of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant was a fan of Shah Rukh Khan. At times he was seen posing like SRK as well.

Today, actress Ankita Lokhande, Sushant’s former girlfriend, has shared a video.

In the video, Sushant is seen partying with some friends. Ankita is also in this party. Sushant is seen dancing on Shah Rukh’s hit song Jadoo Teri Nazar. Ankita is also seen dancing with him in this.

Apart from this, Ankita has shared another video remembering Sushant. In this video, Sushant is seen playing with his doggie Scotch at home.

Ankita wrote, “I don’t know how to start and what to say but yes today I’m gonna share few of yours old videos Sushant to celebrate you .these are the only memories I hv with u and i will always remember Like this happy , intelligent,romantic,mad and adorable #scotch has always missed u and now I guess he miss u more. I pray and I know tum jaha ho waha bahut khush ho.. happy birthday to u.. u will be missed.” She captioned the other video saying, “Happy birthday Sushant … A true SRK fan ..Keep smiling wherever u r.”

14 June last year, Sushant was found hanging at his Bandra residence. His family and well-wishers alleged that it was murder and not suicide. There was a demand for investigation of Sushant’s death across the country. Later, the investigation of this case was handed over to the CBI. Even after so many days, the CBI has not reached to any conclusion regarding the case.