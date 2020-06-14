Mumbai: In a shocking piece of news, Kedarnath star Sushant Singh Rajput reportedly committed suicide at his residence in Bandra Sunday. He ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling.

While depression is suspected to be the reason behind the actor taking this drastic step, nothing has been ascertained yet. An official statement on his death is yet to be out.

Known to be very optimistic about life, Sushant would often share life lessons with his fans. His Instagram and Twitter accounts are filled with life lessons, poems and inspiring phrases. Everyone who has worked with him knows him as one of the most hardworking actors in the industry.

It is believed, the actor missed his mother and his last Instagram post was of his mother. The future superstar is now survived by his father KK Singh, and two sisters, who stay in Patna. One of his sisters, Mitu Singh, is a state-level cricketer.

Out of everyone from the family, the actor was the closest to his mother, who passed away in 2002. Even his last Instagram post is dedicated to his late mother. Sushant often remembered her and missed her presence in his life.

It was in 2002, the same year his mother passed away, is when Sushant moved to Delhi for his further studies.

Sushant made his debut as an actor with his popular TV show, Pavitra Rishta. That’s where he had also met his now former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande. The couple had been in a steady relationship for almost 10 years before calling it quits. The actor was currently rumoured to be dating Rhea Chakraborty after his alleged link ups with Sara Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon.

May his soul rest in peace.