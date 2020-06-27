Mumbai: Naagin actress Mouni Roy took to her Instagram Friday and shared some clicks featuring herself and late Chhichhore actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

No sooner the beauty uploaded the pictures, they have been going viral on social media. Fans cannot get enough of the beautiful pictures and are missing Sushant.

Mouni went down memory lane, remembering the good times with Sushant.Mouni’s Instagram captioning read, “Remember…..?…♥,️”

In the pictures, can also be seen is Sushant Singh Rajput’s former girlfriend and actor Ankita Lokhande. The picture seems to be during the time when Sushant and Ankita were dating each other.

Though Mouni and Sushant have never shared screen space, it looks like they were good friends in real life.

After Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, Mouni Roy had written in an Instagram post, “Let’s just be kind… shocked beyond belief..Deepest condolences to the family.. Rest in peace Sushant”

Sushant, who made his acting debut with Ekta Kapoor’s Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, shot to fame after playing the role of Manav in Zee TV’s Pavitra Rishta. He made a transition to films with Kai Po Che (2013).

In a career spanning over a decade, Sushant delivered several critical and commercial hits like MS Dhoni The Untold Story, Sonchiriya, Chhichhore, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy and more. He was last seen in Netflix film Drive (2019). His film Dil Bechara, directed by Mukesh Chhabra, is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar July 24.